Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Names Anwar Nasir Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Board of Directors of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) announced today that Anwar Nasir—a celebrated leader at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Hollywood Bowl, Omaha Symphony, and Atlanta Ballet and a coveted speaker at national arts and music conferences—has been named the organization’s next Executive Director, effective July 19.

“We are thrilled to have Anwar join the LPO, bringing with him an impressive track record of audience development and a bold vision for the orchestra’s role in the community,” stated Board President Dwight McGhee. “The LPO has found creative ways to keep the music playing over the last year, and we were looking for an equally creative leader to take us into the future. Anwar’s artistic imagination and entrepreneurial spirit make him the right choice for the LPO.”

In his new role, Nasir will ensure the fulfillment of the LPO’s longstanding mission to transform people and communities through music, while helping to craft the next stage in the organization’s growth. With the LPO’s collaborative governance model, he will work closely with the musicians, Board of Directors, Music Director Carlos Miguel Prieto, and staff to deepen organizational capacity, attract resources and funding, and ensure ongoing relevance and sustainability. His overarching goal will be to make the LPO’s artistic and education programs more visible and impactful to the broader community. Nasir will accomplish this by cultivating relationships with local artists and institutions; embracing New Orleans art forms; and expanding access to the orchestra through new media projects.

“The LPO is one of the crown jewels of the Greater New Orleans area. It has proven to be innovative and resilient from its inception and continues to expand its relationship to the community it serves,” said Nasir. “It is my hope that we can amplify that energy and find new ways to bring music to people near and far. I could not be more honored to join Music Director Carlos Miguel Prieto and the LPO’s musicians, staff, and board in one of America’s most musical cities.

A Philadelphia native, Nasir comes to Louisiana from Omaha where he currently serves as Chief Revenue and Advancement Officer for the Omaha Symphony. His tenure with the Omaha Symphony is highlighted by the organization’s first creative rebrand in more than a decade, increases in paid capacity and revenue, the launch of a centennial anniversary season, and the introduction of a new music director. Nasir brings nearly 15 years of experience in arts administration, having previously held management positions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl, Atlanta Ballet, and Philadelphia Workforce Development Corporation.

As the LPO’s new Executive Director, Nasir will join a dynamic team of professional administrators and 67 full-time musicians whose dedication makes possible more than 120 performances a year, as well as high-quality free or low-cost education and community engagement activities.

“In the last year, the LPO has been extraordinarily imaginative and next season will be no different as we musically celebrate those who dream and those who blaze new trails—from local cultural legends to international musical giants,” shared Music Director Carlos Miguel Prieto. “From the first time we spoke, Anwar impressed me as a fearless leader who possesses both of those qualities, and I am looking forward to partnering with him as we continue to reimagine the LPO’s connections to the community for an exciting new era.”

The LPO’s 2021-2022 season opens with a digital festival starting September 10 and a free, in-person community concert on October 19, marking the first time that the full orchestra will be together since March 2020. Continuing to safely offer in-person performances under pandemic restrictions, Music at the Museum resumes on October 21 and concerts at the Orpheum Theater return on November 4. Highlights of the new season include Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony, Coleridge-Taylor’s Suite from Hiawatha, Stravinsky’s Soldier’s Tale, Marsalis’ Fiddler’s Tale, a co-presentation of Act I of Wagner’s Die Walküre with New Orleans Opera, and works by LPO Creative Partner Courtney Bryan. Artists in residence include violinist Aubree Oliverson, pianist Anne Marie McDermott, and soprano Helga Davis, and collaborators include local band Tank and the Bangas. Subscriptions to the 2021-2022 season are available now at lpomusic.com.