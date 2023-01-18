Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Announces New Music Director

Matthew Kraemer

NEW ORLEANS — After 17 seasons under the musical direction of Carlos Miguel Prieto, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra soon will take cues from conductor Matthew Kraemer. The orchestra’s board of trustees announced that Kraemer will take over as music director of the organization in July and will have his official introduction on the podium in mid-September.

“The LPO was searching for a leader to take our talented musicians to new artistic heights and firmly plant roots in our great city, and we found exactly that person in Matthew,” said Dr. Bernard Jaffe, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra board president. “He has exquisite musical intelligence and interpretive skills, considerable organizational leadership experience, and all the qualities of a modern music director. We look forward to Matthew joining our team this summer.”

Kraemer is a native of Indiana and was appointed music director and principal conductor of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra in 2015. He is a frequent collaborator with Broadway superstar Idina Menzel, serving as conductor for many of her symphony engagements across the United States. Kraemer additionally served as music director of the Butler County Symphony in Pennsylvania and artistic director of Orchestra Indiana. Increasingly recognized for his committed advocacy of music education and his devotion to young audiences, he serves on the faculty at New England Music Camp, where he conducts the symphony orchestra.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am incredibly honored to join the musicians of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra,” said Kraemer. “The LPO is part of the cultural fabric of New Orleans and Louisiana, and together we will continue to expand its impact and reach. Also, working with young musicians is incredibly meaningful in my life, and I look forward to creating extraordinary experiences for New Orleans youth and their families. I am grateful for the LPO’s trust and cannot wait to explore the riches of this community with my family.”

Under Kraemer’s leadership, the Buffalo Philharmonic’s award-winning education concerts grew exponentially, expanding its reach to over 40,000 students throughout western New York. Equally at home in the opera pit, his credits include fully-staged productions of “The Magic Flute,” “The Barber of Seville,” “Madame Butterfly,” “La Traviata,” “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat,” “Happy Birthday Wanda June,” “Trouble in Tahiti” and “Mansfield Park.” Kraemer has also collaborated in ballet productions with Virginia Ballet Theatre, the Ohio Ballet, Dance Kaleidoscope, Neglia Ballet Artists and Todd Rosenlieb Dance.

“The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra is thrilled to welcome Matthew as our next music director,” said Anwar Nasir, the LPO’s executive director. “He quickly rose to the top of our list for his musicianship and intentional spirit of collaboration that has inspired our organization. … We also thank Maestro Prieto and wish him well on his new journey. We look forward to Matthew joining us this summer.”

Kraemer will begin his tenure with the philharmonic orchestra during its 33rd season.