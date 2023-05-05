Louisiana Office of Tourism Launches ExploreLouisiana.com

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism have announced the launch of ExploreLouisiana.com, the state’s renamed travel website and social media channels.

“I applaud my team for moving quickly to recognize what is trending in the tourism industry,” said Nungesser. “We did our research, and it showed that a majority of travelers find websites with ‘Explore’ in their address as most memorable and most likely to visit. We see this as a great method to inspire visitors to not just travel here, but also explore the entire state.”



In 2022, nearly 8 million people visited the Louisiana tourism website for travel information and trip planning. The tourism office’s research shows that travelers using a travel planning website want inspiration, useful resources and a focus on experience.

“The Lieutenant Governor charged us early on with the mission of attracting visitors to every corner of the state. ‘Explore’ fits so perfectly with that mission,” said Assistant Secretary of Tourism Doug Bourgeois. “Staying on top of these trends gives us an edge over our competition. We’re asking visitors to uncover our byways, backroads, unique museums and off-the-beaten-path attractions.”

The launch comes as Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism prepare to celebrate the U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13).