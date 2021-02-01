Louisiana Offers COVID-19 Vaccine at More Than 400 Providers

A staff member receives the new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System Medical Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana officials have provided COVID-19 vaccines to 406 providers across all 64 parishes this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Monday.

Residents who are at least 70 years old are eligible. Vaccine supplies are limited and vaccinations are available by appointment only. The list of providers, including contact information, is available at the Louisiana Department of Health’s website.

Second doses, which are needed to get the full benefit of the vaccine, will be given at the same location as the first dose, state officials said. Appointments for the second dose will be made during the first appointment.

Almost 400,000 doses had been administered as of the most recent state update posted Thursday.

Hospital workers and nursing home residents and staff were the first people eligible when the federal government made vaccine available in mid-December. Dr. Joseph Kanter, who leads the state Office of Public Health, said only 26% of nursing home workers had taken advantage of the federal program offering vaccinations at those facilities.

Next in line were first responders such as emergency medical services workers, fire personnel and law enforcement. Eligibility has been expanded to anyone who is at least 70 years old.

Other vaccine-eligible groups include health clinic and dental office workers; home care providers and recipients; dialysis providers and recipients; students, residents and staff of allied health schools; and health-related support personnel for labs, mortuaries and pharmacies.

Additional groups will be added as the federal government provides more vaccine doses and demand wanes from the roughly 889,000 people who are eligible, state officials said.

The federal government said it would send 67,350 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Louisiana this week, up from 58,150 doses last week. Edwards said he expected the state to continue to receive the higher number for at least the next few weeks.

By David Jacobs of the Center Square