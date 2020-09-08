Louisiana Hotel Job Losses Projected at 54,182

The Center Square,
Downtown New Orleans, Louisiana, Usa

BATON ROUGE – Hotel job losses in Louisiana will number 54,182 this year, out of a total of 120,404 hotel jobs in the state, according to projections by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

Hotel job losses and employee furloughs are unprecedented and increasing by the week, the AHLA reported. The industry supports about 8.3 million jobs nationwide, either directly or indirectly, according to the association.

2020 is expected to be the worst year on record for the hotel industry, with eight in 10 hotel rooms remaining empty during the coronavirus pandemic and an overall 50 percent drop in revenues for hotel operators, the analysis says.

Overall, more than two-thirds of U.S. hotel workers are unemployed or furloughed, according to related studies by Oxford Economics.

Hotel Industry Job Losses, State by State

State Total Hotel-Supported Jobs Total Hotel-Supported Job Losses
Alabama 82,164 -36,974
Alaska 33,674 -15,153
Arizona 200,886 -90,399
Arkansas 48,090 -21,640
California 1,014,600 -456,570
Colorado 176,034 -79,215
Connecticut 76,737 -34,532
Delaware 14,877 -6,695
Florida 747,705 -336,467
Georgia 255,767 -115,095
Hawaii 140,093 -63,042
Idaho 40,978 -18,440
Illinois 292,588 -131,665
Indiana 109,908 -49,459
Iowa 64,592 -29,066
Kansas 51,939 -23,373
Kentucky 90,722 -40,825
Louisiana 120,404 -54,182
Maine 42,468 -19,111
Maryland 103,799 -46,709
Massachusetts 163,678 -73,655
Michigan 193,432 -87,044
Minnesota 131,048 -58,972
Mississippi 80,978 -36,440
Missouri 123,610 -55,625
Montana 38,443 -17,299
Nebraska 42,241 -19,009
Nevada 395,492 -177,971
New Hampshire 36,778 -16,550
New Jersey 197,058 -88,676
New Mexico 54,079 -24,336
New York 528,618 -237,878
North Carolina 216,178 -97,280
North Dakota 21,896 -9,853
Ohio 192,378 -86,570
Oklahoma 105,527 47,487
Oregon 114,338 -51,452
Pennsylvania 234,088 -105,340
Rhode Island 19,548 -8,796
South Carolina 129,364 -58,214
South Dakota 31,841 -14,328
Tennessee 161,404 -72,632
Texas 658,637 -296,387
Utah 86,463 -38,908
Vermont 36,959 -16,632
Virginia 192,936 -86,821
Washington 190,566 -85,755
West Virginia 30,669 -13,801
Wisconsin 118,461 -53,307
Wyoming 31,056 -13,975

Source: American Hotel & Lodging Association

Categories: COVID-19, Dining/Entertainment, Hospitality, Morning Biz, Today’s Business News

Related Posts