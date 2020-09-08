Louisiana Hotel Job Losses Projected at 54,182

BATON ROUGE – Hotel job losses in Louisiana will number 54,182 this year, out of a total of 120,404 hotel jobs in the state, according to projections by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

Hotel job losses and employee furloughs are unprecedented and increasing by the week, the AHLA reported. The industry supports about 8.3 million jobs nationwide, either directly or indirectly, according to the association.

2020 is expected to be the worst year on record for the hotel industry, with eight in 10 hotel rooms remaining empty during the coronavirus pandemic and an overall 50 percent drop in revenues for hotel operators, the analysis says.

Overall, more than two-thirds of U.S. hotel workers are unemployed or furloughed, according to related studies by Oxford Economics.

Hotel Industry Job Losses, State by State

State Total Hotel-Supported Jobs Total Hotel-Supported Job Losses Alabama 82,164 -36,974 Alaska 33,674 -15,153 Arizona 200,886 -90,399 Arkansas 48,090 -21,640 California 1,014,600 -456,570 Colorado 176,034 -79,215 Connecticut 76,737 -34,532 Delaware 14,877 -6,695 Florida 747,705 -336,467 Georgia 255,767 -115,095 Hawaii 140,093 -63,042 Idaho 40,978 -18,440 Illinois 292,588 -131,665 Indiana 109,908 -49,459 Iowa 64,592 -29,066 Kansas 51,939 -23,373 Kentucky 90,722 -40,825 Louisiana 120,404 -54,182 Maine 42,468 -19,111 Maryland 103,799 -46,709 Massachusetts 163,678 -73,655 Michigan 193,432 -87,044 Minnesota 131,048 -58,972 Mississippi 80,978 -36,440 Missouri 123,610 -55,625 Montana 38,443 -17,299 Nebraska 42,241 -19,009 Nevada 395,492 -177,971 New Hampshire 36,778 -16,550 New Jersey 197,058 -88,676 New Mexico 54,079 -24,336 New York 528,618 -237,878 North Carolina 216,178 -97,280 North Dakota 21,896 -9,853 Ohio 192,378 -86,570 Oklahoma 105,527 47,487 Oregon 114,338 -51,452 Pennsylvania 234,088 -105,340 Rhode Island 19,548 -8,796 South Carolina 129,364 -58,214 South Dakota 31,841 -14,328 Tennessee 161,404 -72,632 Texas 658,637 -296,387 Utah 86,463 -38,908 Vermont 36,959 -16,632 Virginia 192,936 -86,821 Washington 190,566 -85,755 West Virginia 30,669 -13,801 Wisconsin 118,461 -53,307 Wyoming 31,056 -13,975

Source: American Hotel & Lodging Association