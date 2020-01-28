Louisiana Hosted a Record Number of Visitors in 2019

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser – who’s in charge of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism – said the state enjoyed record-breaking tourism numbers in each of the last four years.

“Last year, we saw the largest increase in visitors to Louisiana since we have been tracking tourism numbers,” said Nungesser in a statement. “51.3 million people visited our great state. That’s a 9% increase over the previous year, and those visitors left behind $1.9 billion in taxes – over $1,000 per family that you and I didn’t have to pay.”

Nungesser said that people come to Louisiana for food, music and culture but the most important thing is the way they are greeted by the locals.

“Strangers are treated like family, and visitors always leave Louisiana with a warm and fuzzy feeling and have a friend for life,” he said. “These record-breaking tourism numbers are your numbers, Louisiana.”





