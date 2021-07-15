Louisiana Hospitality Foundation to Host Gold Medal Chefs Gala

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation will host its 10th annual Gold Medal Chefs Gala and Hospitality Awards presented by The Sazerac House on Wednesday, August 4 at 6 p.m. (dinner at 7 p.m.) in The Great Hall at the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Convention Center. Approximately 500 guests will enjoy an evening of culinary delight featuring a cocktail hour, a five-course seated gourmet dinner, silent and live auctions, and the annual Hospy awards presentation.

This year’s slate of Louisiana-sourced “Gold Medal Chefs” includes a spotlight on culinary and hospitality education programs in Louisiana:

Cafe Hope featuring Chef Lennon Fitzgerald and Chef Garin Siekkinen

Café Reconcile featuring Chef Martha Wiggins

Chef John Folse Culinary Institute featuring Chef John Folse

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute featuring Chef Scott Maki

Delgado Community College’s Culinary Arts featuring Chef & Delgado Alumna Jessica Scott of Gracious Bakery and Chef Angela Wilson

“Our Foundation’s community support programs are heavily supported by funds raised during special events, and the Gold Medal Chefs Gala is one of the biggest fundraisers on our annual calendar,” said President & Co-Founder of LHF, David Blitch. “We are thrilled to host the event in-person this year and are so appreciative of the talents of our amazing ‘gold medal’ chefs. They will provide an outstanding, high-quality, gala dinner while we celebrate our Foundation’s important work in the community with our biggest supporters.”

In addition to the dinner, an awards ceremony sponsored by Octavio Mantilla, Premium Parking and Tito’s Vodka, will honor those in the New Orleans community who make a significant impact on the area’s hospitality industry. The following honorees will be announced at the gala and presented with a “Hospy Award” for the following categories:

President’s Outstanding Volunteer Award – Tina Dixon-Williams, The Jae Impact

Jamie Shannon Outstanding Chef Award – Chef’s Brigade Inc.

Drago Cvitanovich Award for Outstanding Philanthropy by an Entrepreneur – Stephen Hightower, City Group Hospitality

Bryan Klotz Award for Outstanding Philanthropy by a Supplier – Andy Blouin, Juan Cazabon & Mickey Parenton, Neat Wines

Archie Casbarian Humanitarian of the Year Award – Steve Worthy, Fore!Kids Foundation

Outstanding Philanthropy by a Hotel – Kimpton Hotel Fontentot

Hotel Champion of Hospitality – David Piscola, Hilton New Orleans Riverside

Guests purchase either tables or tickets to attend. Tables and tickets are on sale now at www.GoldMedalChefs.com.

Sponsors for the 10th annual Gold Medal Chefs Gala include: