Louisiana Hospitality Foundation to Host Gold Medal Chefs Gala
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation will host its 10th annual Gold Medal Chefs Gala and Hospitality Awards presented by The Sazerac House on Wednesday, August 4 at 6 p.m. (dinner at 7 p.m.) in The Great Hall at the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Convention Center. Approximately 500 guests will enjoy an evening of culinary delight featuring a cocktail hour, a five-course seated gourmet dinner, silent and live auctions, and the annual Hospy awards presentation.
This year’s slate of Louisiana-sourced “Gold Medal Chefs” includes a spotlight on culinary and hospitality education programs in Louisiana:
- Cafe Hope featuring Chef Lennon Fitzgerald and Chef Garin Siekkinen
- Café Reconcile featuring Chef Martha Wiggins
- Chef John Folse Culinary Institute featuring Chef John Folse
- New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute featuring Chef Scott Maki
- Delgado Community College’s Culinary Arts featuring Chef & Delgado Alumna Jessica Scott of Gracious Bakery and Chef Angela Wilson
“Our Foundation’s community support programs are heavily supported by funds raised during special events, and the Gold Medal Chefs Gala is one of the biggest fundraisers on our annual calendar,” said President & Co-Founder of LHF, David Blitch. “We are thrilled to host the event in-person this year and are so appreciative of the talents of our amazing ‘gold medal’ chefs. They will provide an outstanding, high-quality, gala dinner while we celebrate our Foundation’s important work in the community with our biggest supporters.”
In addition to the dinner, an awards ceremony sponsored by Octavio Mantilla, Premium Parking and Tito’s Vodka, will honor those in the New Orleans community who make a significant impact on the area’s hospitality industry. The following honorees will be announced at the gala and presented with a “Hospy Award” for the following categories:
- President’s Outstanding Volunteer Award – Tina Dixon-Williams, The Jae Impact
- Jamie Shannon Outstanding Chef Award – Chef’s Brigade Inc.
- Drago Cvitanovich Award for Outstanding Philanthropy by an Entrepreneur – Stephen Hightower, City Group Hospitality
- Bryan Klotz Award for Outstanding Philanthropy by a Supplier – Andy Blouin, Juan Cazabon & Mickey Parenton, Neat Wines
- Archie Casbarian Humanitarian of the Year Award – Steve Worthy, Fore!Kids Foundation
- Outstanding Philanthropy by a Hotel – Kimpton Hotel Fontentot
- Hotel Champion of Hospitality – David Piscola, Hilton New Orleans Riverside
Guests purchase either tables or tickets to attend. Tables and tickets are on sale now at www.GoldMedalChefs.com.
Sponsors for the 10th annual Gold Medal Chefs Gala include:
- Presenting Sponsor – The Sazerac House
- Awards Sponsors – Octavio Mantilla, Premium Parking, Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- Silver Sponsors – Gulf Coast Blenders/Camellia Brand, MAPP, Neat Wines, People Ready
- Bronze Sponsors – Eiserloh, Hailey Insurance, NATCO, Reily Foods, Michael G. Rudelson, Solomon Family, United Way of Southeast Louisiana
- Foundation Sustainers – Centerplate, Coca-Cola United, Crescent Crown, Cumulus, Jackson Family Wines, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Republic National Distributing Company, Schulkens Communications, Southern Eagle, Thompson Auctions