Louisiana Hospitality Foundation Awards $5K to Gendusa’s After Fire

(L to R) Sean Dowd, LHF director; Chenae Watermeier, LHF director; Mickey Freiberg, LHF director; Troy Gendusa, Owner Gendusa’s Italian Market; Bruce Attinger, LHF director; Ed Renton, LHF director; Lisa Ramsay, LHF director; Jennifer Kelley, LHF executive director (Photo courtesy Louisiana Hospitality Foundation)

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation marked its 14th year of giving by granting $5,000 to support Gendusa’s Italian Market, a locally-owned restaurant located in Kenner, LA. The restaurant was destroyed by fire before dawn on Tuesday, June 16.

The grant from the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation was presented in the form of purchase credits for two restaurant supply companies, which will allow Gendusa’s the flexibility to use available cash resources for other business needs. Gendusa’s recently announced the purchase of a building two doors down and hopes to reopen soon.

“I am extremely grateful for the financial support from the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation,” said Troy Gendusa, restaurant owner. “We didn’t know what we were going to do, and we were weighing every option. The grant is a welcome gift, especially with the continuing pandemic, and will allow us to get our doors open quicker, helping both our business and our employees.”

“We are proud to be able to provide some financial relief to Gendusa’s following their restaurant fire,” said David Blitch, foundation president and co-founder. “Our organization was poised to respond to help this Kenner hospitality business owner when he needed it most.”





