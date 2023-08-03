Louisiana Hospital Association Announces Board Officers, Trustees

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Hospital Association announced its 2023-2024 board of trustee officers and newly elected board members during its annual membership meeting on July 24.

Mary Ellen Pratt, CEO of St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher, will serve as the LHA board of trustees chair. She received the gavel from Greg C. Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health in New Orleans, who will now serve as immediate past chair. Rene J. Ragas, president and CEO of Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, will serve as the association’s chair-elect, and Michele Kidd Sutton, president and CEO of North Oaks Health System in Hammond, was elected treasurer.

In addition to the officers, the LHA board of trustees is composed of at-large and district trustees. Devon Hyde, president and CEO of Lake Charles Memorial Health System, and Dionne Viator, CPA, FACHE, president and CEO of Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, were elected as at-large trustees for a two-year term. Stuart Archer, FACHE, CEO of Oceans Healthcare, was re-elected to serve a second term as an at-large trustee.

The following individuals were elected to serve a two-year term as district trustees:

Northeast District: David Caston, CEO of Reeves Memorial Medical Center in Bernice; and

Southwest District: Traci Thibodeaux, CMPE, CEO of Beauregard Health System in Deridder.

The following individuals were re-elected to serve a two-year term as district trustees:

Acadiana District: Kenneth Cochran, DSc, RN, FACHE, president and CEO of Opelousas General Health System;

Bayou District: Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO of Terrebonne General Health System in Houma; and

New Orleans District: Pete November, CPA, CEO of Ochsner Health in New Orleans.

“The LHA is grateful to our new and returning board members, whose diverse expertise, leadership and collaborative spirit will strengthen our collective efforts to improve the health and well-being of all Louisianians,” said LHA President and CEO Paul A. Salles. “These members continually strive to uphold the highest standards of patient care and promote innovation to advance the future of healthcare.”

Established in 1926, the Louisiana Hospital Association is a nonprofit organization representing hospitals and healthcare provider groups across the state.