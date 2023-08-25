Louisiana Healthcare Startup Secures $1M in Funding

Photo courtesy of Nestor

NEW ORLEANS — Nestor, a Lafayette-based healthcare startup, has completed the Idea Village’s IDEAinstitute early-stage accelerator program and secured $1 million in funding.

Nestor was founded by Jordy Davidson and chiropractor Shawn Johnston. The software as service (SaaS) company hopes to alleviate challenges faced by chiropractors, physical therapists and massage therapists – referred to in the industry as conservative therapists. Nestor’s electronic health records (EHR) software promises to streamline workflows, improve patient care, and transform the way these essential healthcare professionals interact with technology and patients. Nestor aims to launch its software product in late 2023/early 2024.

“Our EHR platform isn’t just about digitization; it’s about understanding and empathizing with the struggles conservative therapists face and offering a product that caters to their unique needs,” said Davidson. “Our participation in the Idea Village’s IDEAinstitute program has been instrumental in refining our vision and execution. The existence of programs such as IDEAinstitute signal a bright future not just for us, but for all Louisiana entrepreneurs.”

The IDEAinstitute provided Nestor with resources, mentorship, and industry insights. While companies generally go through the idea-stage accelerator at a very early-stage, Nestor entered the program with a strong foundation and was able to leverage the program to reach this significant funding milestone. The company plans on pursuing further accelerators that centralize resources and opportunities for founders as they continue the journey to scale.

“Having spent 15 years in this industry, I understand the necessity for a tool that adapts to the practitioner, not the other way around,” said Johnston. “Our platform is designed to empower conservative therapists and is built on the principles of innovation and intuition. It respects the nobility of their work, offering a software solution that molds to their needs. Nestor is ready to redefine this industry.”

The company has created six new jobs including an internal development team, a dedicated product manager, and experts in marketing and strategy.