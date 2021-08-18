Louisiana Has Slowest Recovery from COVID-19

Rich Collins,
Louisiana Map With The Spread Of Covid 19. Coronavirus Outbreak
Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics to determine that Louisiana is the state with the slowest recovery from COVID-19. Nationwide, the unemployment rate is at 5.4% and around 51% of the population is fully vaccinated, but Lousiana’s numbers lag behind. The company’s data set ranges from the share of the population fully vaccinated to the real GDP vs. pre-COVID levels.

Recovery from COVID-19 in Louisiana (1=Quickest, 25=Avg.):

  • 46th – Share of Population Fully Vaccinated
  • 42nd – Share of Vaccine Supply Used
  • 45th – COVID-19 Death Rate
  • 45th – COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate
  • 44th – Share of Hospitals with Staff Shortages
  • 32nd – Share of Hospitals with Supply Shortages
  • 17th – Average Daily Restaurant Visits
  • 46th – Real GDP vs. Pre-COVID Levels
  • 32nd – Unemployment Rate vs. Pre-COVID Levels
  • 20th – Total Weekly Job Postings vs. Pre-COVID Levels
  • 18th – Total Weekly Consumer Spending vs. Pre-COVID Levels
  • 20th – Real Estate Active Listings vs. Pre-COVID Levels

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on August 16, 2021.

