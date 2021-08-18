Louisiana Has Slowest Recovery from COVID-19

Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics to determine that Louisiana is the state with the slowest recovery from COVID-19. Nationwide, the unemployment rate is at 5.4% and around 51% of the population is fully vaccinated, but Lousiana’s numbers lag behind. The company’s data set ranges from the share of the population fully vaccinated to the real GDP vs. pre-COVID levels.

Recovery from COVID-19 in Louisiana (1=Quickest, 25=Avg.):

46 th – Share of Population Fully Vaccinated

42 nd – Share of Vaccine Supply Used

45 th – COVID-19 Death Rate

45 th – COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate

44 th – Share of Hospitals with Staff Shortages

32 nd – Share of Hospitals with Supply Shortages

17 th – Average Daily Restaurant Visits

46 th – Real GDP vs. Pre-COVID Levels

32 nd – Unemployment Rate vs. Pre-COVID Levels

20 th – Total Weekly Job Postings vs. Pre-COVID Levels

18 th – Total Weekly Consumer Spending vs. Pre-COVID Levels

20 th – Real Estate Active Listings vs. Pre-COVID Levels

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on August 16, 2021.