Louisiana Has Slowest Recovery from COVID-19
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics to determine that Louisiana is the state with the slowest recovery from COVID-19. Nationwide, the unemployment rate is at 5.4% and around 51% of the population is fully vaccinated, but Lousiana’s numbers lag behind. The company’s data set ranges from the share of the population fully vaccinated to the real GDP vs. pre-COVID levels.
Recovery from COVID-19 in Louisiana (1=Quickest, 25=Avg.):
- 46th – Share of Population Fully Vaccinated
- 42nd – Share of Vaccine Supply Used
- 45th – COVID-19 Death Rate
- 45th – COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate
- 44th – Share of Hospitals with Staff Shortages
- 32nd – Share of Hospitals with Supply Shortages
- 17th – Average Daily Restaurant Visits
- 46th – Real GDP vs. Pre-COVID Levels
- 32nd – Unemployment Rate vs. Pre-COVID Levels
- 20th – Total Weekly Job Postings vs. Pre-COVID Levels
- 18th – Total Weekly Consumer Spending vs. Pre-COVID Levels
- 20th – Real Estate Active Listings vs. Pre-COVID Levels
Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on August 16, 2021.