Louisiana Food Brands Team Up to Create Red Bean-Themed ‘House Float’

NEW ORLEANS — Camellia Brand, TABASCO Brand Pepper Sauce and the New Orleans Culinary Institute (NOCHI) have partnered to celebrate Carnival season – and red beans – with a larger-than-life Krewe of House Floats installation that places the quintessential Mardi Gras dish and its ingredients front and center.

To design, create and install the red beans and rice-themed house float outside of NOCHI (725 Howard Ave.), Camellia Brand and TABASCO Brand employed the New Orleans-owned and operated Stronghold Studios. In keeping with the Central City theme “Mardi Gras in the City” for the Krewe of House Floats, the float carries the theme “Red Beans Done Right,” and features a large cauldron of red beans, piles of rice, splashes of hot sauce and the base of New Orleans cooking — the trinity.

“We’re thrilled to be able to keep the Carnival spirit alive and support local artists whose businesses have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” said Camellia Brand fourth-generation owner and CEO Vince Hayward. “Stronghold’s amazingly talented artists took the old New Orleans tradition of cooking up red beans and rice every Monday — historically laundry day — and brought it to life through a beautiful house float.”

