Louisiana First Horizon Foundation Commits $1M to Affected Communities

NEW ORLEANS – From Louisiana First Horizon Foundation:

Louisiana First Horizon Foundation announced its pledge of $1 million to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ida. These funds will be distributed through nonprofit partners to address the needs of affected areas. Applications for funding to 501c3 organizations can be submitted online at https://www.firsthorizonfoundation.com/Louisiana.

Immediately following the storm, IberiaBank/First Horizon Corporation distributed essential supplies, including water, ice, food, and fuel, to associates and will continue to provide financial support through its Associate Relief Fund. The majority of IberiaBank/First Horizon banking centers in affected areas are now open with limited business hours. Clients can visit www.iberiabank.com for updates on business operations, fee waivers, loan deferrals and other recovery resources.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone experiencing loss from this catastrophic event,” said First Horizon President and CEO Bryan Jordan. “We will continue to play a lead role in providing the resources needed to rebuild and restore the lives of our associates and clients and the communities we serve.”