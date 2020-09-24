Louisiana Energy Groups Announce Contributions to Laura Relief

NEW ORLEANS – The Grow Louisiana Commission, an advocacy group for the state’s oil and gas industry said the energy industry has donated approximately $4.5 million and more than 50,000 gallons of fuel, in addition to company supply drives and employee gift matching programs, to support Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

“In order for a company to truly provide support in times of need, they need to be rooted in the community beforehand. Luckily for Louisiana, the energy sector has invested in the livelihood of its communities for decades,” said Marc Ehrhardt, executive director of the Grow Louisiana Coalition. “While these are anything but normal times, the energy industry has remained a steadfast partner to local communities and organizations and is continuously dedicated to helping Southwest Louisiana rebuild and grow for years to come.”

GLC said energy companies have and will continue to step up in significant ways to volunteer, provide valuable resources and donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to assist with recovery efforts in the area.

The GLC, in partnership with the Louisiana Chemical Association, Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association and Louisiana Oil & Gas Association launched the “Powering Ahead, Facing Tomorrow Together” campaign to highlight the industry’s extensive response in the wake of Hurricane Laura and be a resource for information on how the public can access assistance and contribute to these efforts.

Donations and contributions that energy companies have made to Hurricane Laura relief efforts to date include, but are not limited to:

bp America and the bp Foundation contributed $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana Hurricane Laura Relief and Recovery Fund.

CenterPoint Energy pledged $350,000 to local organizations including the American Red Cross, United Way of Southwest Louisiana, the Salvation Army of Lake Charles and more.

Cheniere Energy pledged $1 million to local organizations, including $500,000 to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and hosted a supply drive with the Houston Astros.

Chevron donated over $500,000 to various organizations and 8,500 gallons of fuel to local citizens and first responders in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes, in partnership with Retif Oil and Fuel.

ConocoPhillips donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross and United Way of Southwest Louisiana.

Enbridge donated $50,000 to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.

EOG Resources donated in-kind supplies, a $6,000 value.

ExxonMobil Baton Rouge and Lard Oil donated 28,000 gallons of fuel to first responders to support recovery efforts.

ExxonMobil Beaumont donated approximately 15,000 gallons of fuel to Orange and Vinton communities.

Lard Oil donated a 275-gallon diesel tank and pump for the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation to set up at L’Auberge Casino in Lake Charles to run the generator.

LyondellBasell donated $50,000 to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.

Phillips 66 donated $750,000 to the American Red Cross.

Sasol donated $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.

Sempra Energy pledged $500,000 to local organizations in Louisiana and Texas.

Shell donated more than $300,000 to various organizations for rebuilding and recovery in Southwest Louisiana including the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, the American Red Cross, Second Harvest of Acadiana and more.

Tellurian donated $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.

Valero and the Valero Energy Foundation pledged a total of $300,000 in grants and fuel and also held a donation drive.

Westlake Chemical Corporation & The Chao Foundation donated $500,000 to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s Hurricane Laura Disaster Fund.

24Hour Safety handed out more than 1,300 free po-boys to the community.

“In times like these, I see the commitment and hard work as an emblem of our industry’s partnership with the state and its people,” said Greg Bowser, LCA and LCIA CEO and president. “While we are in challenging times, we are given an opportunity to continue to serve and do better for one another and our community every day. I am proud of the industry for continuing its support even through unprecedented times.”

To learn more, visit https://growlouisianacoalition.com/hurricane-laura-relief-efforts/.