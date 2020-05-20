Louisiana Energy Conference Moves Online

NEW ORLEANS – From Al Petrie Advisors:

As previously announced, due to the impact on traveling and in-person meetings caused by COVID-19, our 2020 Louisiana Energy Conference (“LEC”) will be held 100% online through our website, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com. It will feature a series of 13 presentations and discussions on Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28 that will address key domestic and international oil and natural gas industry developments and topics.

We are pleased to welcome back many of our popular speakers from past years who will provide their views on the current state of the energy industry. We have added several new sessions we believe are particularly relevant in the current environment. This knowledgeable group of industry participants and advisors will accept questions online from registered participants during their respective presentations.

There is no cost to participate in our Conference but you must register here to join any of the sessions. After your initial registration, to access each session you will only be asked to provide your email address. We strongly suggest you register prior to May 27 to avoid any potential delays associated with registering on the actual days of the Conference.

Below is the final agenda for the Conference. Each session will be accessed through www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com and begin on the hour and last up to 60 minutes, with any related slides posted to the LEC site. Participants will be able to electronically submit questions during each session. We will maintain an audio recording and copies of the slides for each session on our Conference website for 60 days after the event concludes, as appropriate.

Wednesday, May 27th

8:00 am Central

JPMorgan Private Bank– Scott Schnipper, Head of Foreign Exchange, Commodities and Rates The Unprecedented Shock to Global Oil Markets and the World Economy



9:00 am Central

Seaport Global – Michael Schmidt, Managing Director and Mike Axon, Fixed Income E&P Analyst Seaport’s Views on Public High Yield Securities and Private Debt Placements



10:00 am Central

Simmons Energy, A Division of Piper Sandler – Pearce Hammond, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, Midstream / MLP and Mark Lear, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, E&P Simmons Energy Macro Outlook: Perspectives on E&P, OFS and Midstream Sectors



11:00 am Central

Enverus – Bernadette Johnson, Vice President, Market Intelligence Crude and Natural Gas Market Dynamics: The Path to Recovery



12:00 pm Central

Jones Walker LLP– Dionne Rousseau and Asher Friend, Partners in Corporate Practice Group; Jonathan Hunter, Partner – Energy The Ongoing Impact of COVID-19 in Energy and the Economy – A Regulatory, SEC and M&A Perspective



1:00 pm Central

Kroll Bond Rating Agency – Corinne Hill, Senior Director, Corporates KBRA’s Perspectives on the Investment Grade Bond Market, Bankruptcies and Acquisitions in the Energy Industry



2:00 pm Central

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP – Richard Rose, Energy Advisory Building for Success in the Low-Cycle & Beyond: Low Cost Operations and Workforce Planning



Thursday, May 28th

8:00 am Central

W. David de Roode and Lockton – W. David de Roode ESG: Is It Still Relevant in a Post-COVID-19 World?



9:00 am Central

Pareto Securities– Nadia Martin Wiggen, Partner & Analyst, Oil and Gas Research Pareto’s View on Oil Prices and the Macro Outlook



10:00 am Central

Duff & Phelps – Jed DiPaolo, Senior Advisor The Impact of Geopolitics on the Oil and Gas Industry



11:00 am Central

IHS Markit – Raoul Leblanc, Vice President North American Unconventionals and Breanne Dougherty, Executive Director, Financial Services Upside to the Crisis: A Look at Potential Winners from the 2020 Downturn



12:00 pm Central

Deloitte & Touche LLP – Jonathan Traub, Managing Principal Tax Policy Tax Policy in the Time of Coronavirus



1:00 pm Central

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. – Justin Campeau, Portfolio Manager; P.J. Fielding, Senior Analyst; and Jody Meraz, Partner, Senior Managing Director Renewable Energy Infrastructure: At an Inflection Point



REGISTER here TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR 2020 VIRTUALEC

Please visit www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com for updated Conference info as well as on the days of the event to participate in the sessions.

We thank all of these firms for their willingness to participate and sponsor our 2020 VIRTUALEC.

We have finalized our Conference plans for next year and 2021 LEC will be held at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans on May 25 -28, 2021. We hope you will mark your calendars to join us live and in-person for 2021, with registration opening up later this year.

We are clearly living in an unprecedented time. The Al Petrie Advisors team wants to express its hope that you, your co-workers, and all of your families and friends are safe and remain healthy. Please contact us at info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com or 504-799-1953 if you have any questions.

The Al Petrie Advisors Team





