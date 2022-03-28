Louisiana Economic Development to Host 2022 Small Business Summit

BATON ROUGE (press release) – The registration deadline is fast approaching for the 2022 Louisiana Small Business Summit, the annual Louisiana Economic Development event that connects small business leaders with an array of resources available to them from the state.

Open to all small business owners and entrepreneurs in Louisiana, the summit will feature informational sessions, presentations about LED’s small business programs and engagement opportunities designed to facilitate contracting relationships with state agencies and other partners.

The summit will take place Tuesday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center in Baton Rouge. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Registration is open through March 29. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

“Since taking office, Gov. John Bel Edwards has made support for Louisiana’s small business sector a top priority for his administration, and LED is proud to support that with events like this one,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “The Louisiana Small Business summit is a unique opportunity to network and explore the wealth of resources, skills training and procurement opportunities that Louisiana offers small business owners, who account for 98 percent of employers in the state.”

Summit attendees will have the opportunity onsite to become certified in the Hudson and Veterans initiatives and register as vendors with the state. Participants can also visit the reverse trade show, which connects business owners with procurement representatives from state agencies, sponsors, and key partners.

Scheduled speakers include Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, LED Secretary Don Pierson and Small Business Administration Region VI Administrator Ted James. Panel discussions will be led by representatives of LED’s Small Business Services team, as well as representatives of the Office of State Procurement, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network.

“The LED Small Business Services team is committed to ensuring Louisiana small businesses have the resources and opportunities to grow, supporting economic activity in our communities and providing great jobs to Louisiana residents,” said Stephanie Hartman, director of LED Small Business Services. “Our Louisiana small businesses demonstrate the skill and initiative necessary to thrive, and we want to connect these businesses with more opportunities and resources to do just that. The statewide Small Business Summit will be a prime event to establish those connections.”