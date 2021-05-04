Louisiana Economic Development Honors 2021 Growth Leaders

Photo from the BBQGuys Facebook page.

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Economic Development honored 10 companies as 2021 “Louisiana growth leaders” at an April 29 virtual program featuring Gov. John Bel Edwards and LED Secretary Don Pierson.

“We have so much to be proud of in Louisiana and our small business community is among our greatest assets,” Gov. Edwards said in a press release. “Each of our Louisiana growth leaders began as a small company that experienced success by bringing great products and services to the marketplace. They have persevered through challenges, capitalized on opportunities and represent some of the best of what Louisiana has to offer. I look forward to their continued success in the years to come.”

The 2021 Louisiana growth leaders are:

Ballard Brands of Covington | Peter Boylan III, president

BBQGuys of Baton Rouge | Russ Wheeler, CEO

CyberReef of Shreveport | Hilton Nicholson, CEO

E-Claim of Harvey | Thomas Brown, founder and CEO

Genesis 360 Facility Maintenance & Construction of Baton Rouge | Craig Stevens, president

ITinspired of Baton Rouge | Rob Wise, co-owner and CEO

LogoJET of Lafayette | Susan Cox, president, founder and CEO

MasteryPrep of Baton Rouge | Craig Gehring, founder and CEO

Techneaux Technology Services of Lafayette | Ben Johnson, owner and CEO

ThreeSixtyEight of Baton Rouge | Kenny Nguyen, co-founder and CEO

Louisiana Growth Leaders are selected by a statewide panel of economic development professionals that evaluates applications based on “growth, strategy, innovation, leadership, culture, philanthropy and intangibles.”

Created in 2017, the LED Growth Network consists of more than 500 Louisiana companies. Members are second-stage businesses, which means they are beyond the startup stage but not yet mature. LED said they account for more than $3.6 billion in annual sales and represent 17,400 jobs.

Applications will be accepted for the 2022 Louisiana Growth Leaders class from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, 2021.