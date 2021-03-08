Louisiana Earns No. 8 Ranking from Site Selection Magazine

BATON ROUGE — Site Selection magazine has ranked Louisiana No. 8 for project performance on a per capita basis among states with the most new and expanded facilities in 2020. Louisiana climbed two spots from its No. 10 ranking last year. This year’s ranking marks the 11th time in the past 12 years that Louisiana has landed in the top 10.

Baton Rouge ranked No. 3 for most projects among mid-sized metros (200,000 to 1 million population) and it tied at No. 2 with St. Louis among 2020 Top Mississippi River Metros, followed by New Orleans at No. 4 and Vidalia-Natchez (Mississippi) at No. 10.

“We are proud to see Louisiana not only in Site Selection’s Top 10, but also to see our performance ranking improve over the past year,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “2020 presented Louisiana with challenges that few could have predicted, but the resiliency of our people and our economic strengths have sustained us and propelled us forward. In spite of those challenges, we attracted economic development projects in 2020 that will yield more than 11,600 new jobs and over $12 billion in future capital investment for our state.”