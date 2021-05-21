Louisiana Department of Insurance Recovers $41M for Consumers

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Insurance has received 1,497 complaints concerning the three hurricanes that struck the state last year and has recovered $41 million on behalf of those consumers as of April 30, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said in a release.

Grievances from hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta have included complaints about various types of residential, auto and commercial property insurance, as well as complaints about insurance adjusters and agents, among other issues. The most common topic of concern has shifted as hurricane claims have progressed. In January the most common grievance was claim delay. By May the most common complaint topic was inadequate and delayed payment of claims.

Of the $41,065,540 recovered so far through the complaint process from last year’s storms, Hurricane Laura accounted for the vast majority of those recoveries at $37.8 million. Recoveries from Hurricane Delta stand at $2.5 million and recoveries from Hurricane Zeta are $760,318.

“Our dedicated hurricane complaint unit is all about getting consumers the answers they need and the money they deserve in the aftermath of the storms,” said Donelon. “At this point, people are turning their attention to the fast-approaching 2021 hurricane season, but we haven’t forgotten about those still struggling after the 2020 season. Wherever you are in your insurance claim process, we want to help if you’re having issues with your insurer.”

