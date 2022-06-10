Louisiana Department of Health Announces Intent to Award MCO Contracts

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — From the Louisiana Department of Health:

The LDH, based on the concurrence received from the Division of Administration, Office of State Procurement and the Commissioner of Administration, intends to award managed care organization contracts to the following:

Aetna Better Health of Louisiana

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana

Healthy Blue

Humana

Louisiana Healthcare Connections

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan Louisiana

The intended contract awards are the result of the Request for Proposals for MCOs released on June 24, 2021. Contract awards are not final until the completion of the 14-day protest period and the resolution of any protests. The 14-day period begins on June 9 and ends on June 22.

Pending all necessary approvals, LDH expects new MCO contracts to go live in January 2023.