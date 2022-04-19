Louisiana Credit Union League Selects Matt Rookard as Next CEO

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Credit Union League board of directors has selected Matt Rookard as the organization’s next president and CEO. Rookard joins LCUL following the departure of Bob Gallman, who retired in March after serving more than 40 years.

Rookard has worked in the public, private and nonprofit sectors throughout the state, most recently serving as president/CEO of the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority. Prior to this role, he served as senior vice president of business development at Greater New Orleans Inc. and project manager at Louisiana Economic Development.

“The League Board believes Matt is very much aligned with our collective values, culture and shared vision for the organization. We are confident he will provide the strategic leadership, advocacy and innovative support necessary to advance Louisiana credit unions,” said Steve Webb, vice chair of the LCUL’s board of directors and president/CEO of Neighbors FCU in Baton Rouge. “Working together, we look forward to strengthening and expanding our footprint throughout Louisiana.”

Rookard earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Louisiana Tech University and is a graduate of University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute. Professional honors include establishing the Bayou Business Recovery Grant Program, a $500,000 grant fund for small businesses in Terrebonne Parish, and the creation of the Bayou Business Community Housing initiative, which donated 45 travel trailers to families in south Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. His accomplishments are said to have resulted in 44 announced projects representing $3.4 billion in capital investments and over 10,000 direct jobs.

“I am fortunate to be taking the helm of a strong, well-respected association,” said Rookard. “My vision is to build on that history and help credit unions throughout the state deliver on their mission. Our top priority is to ensure that the League remains a valuable resource for its members, focusing on both our advocacy work and the accessibility of new technology for our members.”

The selection of Rookard followed an extensive national search conducted by D. Hilton Associates in close conjunction with the board. He will officially step into the new role on May 2.