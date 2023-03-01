Louisiana Consular Corps Elects New Board Leadership

NEW ORLEANS — New officers have been selected to lead the Louisiana Consular Corps for the 2023-2024 term. Elected to serve as dean is Bret Alden Clesi, honorary consul of the Republic of Albania. William H. Hines, honorary consul of Portugal, has been elected as vice dean, while Donna D. Fraiche, honorary consul of Japan, will serve as treasurer. Deirdre McGlinchey, honorary consul of the Netherlands, will serve as secretary.

Members of the Louisiana Consular corps represent 45 nations from around the globe. They assist with business and economic development and commercial exchange, travel and tourism opportunities, and cultural collaboration between Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states and the consuls’ respective countries.

Consuls are nominated by their individual countries and are subject to approval by the U. S. Department of State before being issued their official credentials.

Consulates, both career and honorary, have existed in Louisiana since the late 1700s and today’s Louisiana Consular Corps continues to be one of the largest and most active consular communities in the United States. Support services for the corps are provided by the World Trade Center of New Orleans / Greater New Orleans Inc. Corps members are also assisted and frequently work in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Economic Development as well as the various regional economic development organizations around the state.