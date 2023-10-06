Louisiana Civil Rights Museum Opens Oct. 8 at Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS – On Oct. 5, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser hosted a media preview of the Louisiana Civil Rights Museum. Located inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, the museum is set to host a private ribbon cutting on Saturday, Oct. 7, and officially open to the public the next day. The space features multimedia presentations highlighting Louisiana civil rights initiatives.

“It has been quite the journey for these civil rights heroes to finally be honored in this way,” said Nungesser at the preview. “We are excited to open the doors of the Louisiana Civil Rights Museum and invite everyone to come explore the past and be inspired for the future.”

The 5,000-square-foot museum was inspired by the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail. Visitors to the museum will follow civil rights “pathways,” featuring interactive exhibits that demonstrate how activism, demonstrations and other efforts led to civil rights breakthroughs in Louisiana and throughout the South.

Actors Wendell Pierce and Lynn Whitfield provide narration that tells the stories of efforts to desegregate schools, including the roles of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant and Southern University student sit-ins. The museum will eventually be home to an AI-powered “dream cube” that allows visitors to virtually interact with historical figures such as Ruby Bridges.

The Louisiana Civil Rights Museum is part of the two-year-old Louisiana Civil Rights Trail effort led by Nungesser.

Museum admission is free during its first week.