Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Renews Lease at Galleria

Galleria photo courtesy of the Feil Organization

METAIRIE — Well, there’s at least one silver lining from so many homeowners in greater New Orleans relying on the state’s insurer of last resort to help protect their houses from increasingly extreme weather. That insurer has renewed its lease on local office space for another decade.

The Feil Organization, a national real estate investment firm, announced that the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation has signed a lease renewal at the Galleria, the 21-story office building located near Interstate 10 and Causeway Boulevard.

Citizens, a government-established nonprofit, will continue to occupy 20,984-square-foot space on the building’s seventh floor for another 125 months.

“We are happy to continue our relationship with Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation by providing premier office space for their continued needs,” said Colette Wharton, regional director and asset manager at the Feil Organization, in a press release. “The Galleria’s proximity to major highways, banks, restaurants and hotels make it an excellent choice for conducting business in the greater New Orleans region, as evidenced by this long-term renewal.”

Completed in 1986, the roughly 466,000-square-foot Galleria is a Class-A building featuring a fitness center, food service, car wash service and on-site security and management. It claims the title of second tallest building in Jefferson Parish after the 34-story Three Lakeway Center at North Causeway Boulevard and Lake Pontchartrain.

Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation was represented by Sandra Corrigan of SRSA Commercial Real Estate in the transaction and the Feil Organization was represented by Scott Graf of Corporate Realty.