Louisiana Children’s Museum Appoints Meg Miles Chief Advancement Officer

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Children’s Museum recently welcomed Meg Miles as chief advancement officer. She will oversee strategic fund development with the goal of strengthening outcomes for children, families and local communities.

“The Louisiana Children’s Museum is on a mission to positively shape the lives of early learners but also to improve communities,” said LCM CEO Tifferney White. “I have no doubt that Meg will be at the center of connecting LCM with funding sources as we strive to be a place where ALL children can visit and connect to the world around them.”

Before joining LCM, Miles served as the executive director of YAYA (Young Aspirations Young Artists), an organization that empowers youth through visual arts and entrepreneurship training. At YAYA, she worked to create a safe and supportive environment for creative thinkers to build their skills as artists and leaders.

“The Louisiana Children’s Museum’s campus at City Park and its programming address a wide array of community needs from sustainability and STEM education to early childhood education, literacy, arts and culture, and physical and mental health,” Miles said. “I am delighted to join the Museum at such a pivotal time of growth as it seeks to ensure all children in the community have access to Museum programs and services.”

Prior to her time at YAYA, Miles dedicated a decade working in the arts and culture sector in New York City including serving as the director of partnerships and development at Creative Capital, an organization that provides grants, counsel and advisory services to groundbreaking artists working in all disciplines nationwide.

Currently, Miles serves on the steering committee for the Tchoupitoulas Flood Wall Mural, a mile-long public artwork celebrating the history of New Orleans and on the development and finance committees at Crafting Future, a national organization working to diversify the fields of art, craft and design by connecting BIPOC artists with opportunities that will help them thrive.

Miles graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art history from Oberlin College, where she was also an educator and researcher at the Allen Memorial Art Museum. She also holds a Certificate in Business Excellence from Columbia University Business School’s Senior Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals.