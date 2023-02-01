Louisiana Children’s Museum Announces New CEO, Tifferney M. White

NEW ORLEANS – On March 1, Tifferney M. White will begin her tenure as CEO of the Louisiana Children’s Museum.

Most recently, White served as chief learning officer of Discovery Place, which includes four hands-on museums with locations in and around Charlotte, N.C.

“After a nationwide search, it was clear that Tifferney’s varied museum experiences, leadership and national ties within the children’s museum field make her uniquely poised to lead LCM and build on its strategic vision and mission — to engage our children’s potential and make that potential visible through play and shared explorations,” said G. Wogan Bernard, LCM board president, in a press release. “Tifferney will lead a dynamic and dedicated team of LCM educators and professionals who, along with the board of directors, are excited to welcome her to New Orleans and our world-class facility and museum.”

As the president and CEO of Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas, White led the development of the new $50 million museum project.

“Children’s museums are experiencing significant strategic growth in the areas of early learning and community collaborations that prioritize the community’s needs and aspirations,” said White. “The Louisiana Children’s Museum is clearly an industry leader in these efforts. I am honored to serve as LCM’s next CEO and carry forward the museum’s progressive educational framework centered on Louisiana’s early learners and their families.”

White also currently serves on the national board of the Association of Children’s Museums. In April, White and the LCM team will welcome the largest gathering of children’s museum professionals in the world to New Orleans for the Association of Children’s Museums’ InterActivity 2023 event.

White earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte. She also holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The LCM’s national search for a CEO was led by BoardWalk Consulting, a national executive search firm that specializes in recruiting CEOs and senior leaders for nonprofits and foundations.