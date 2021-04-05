Louisiana Children’s Museum Announces May 29 Reopening

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Children’s Museum has announced that it will reopen on Saturday, May 29.

“We are counting down the days until we can gather together and focus on creating joy for children and families within our Museum once again,” said Julia Bland, LCM CEO. “We’ve been busy planning and preparing for expanded play opportunities both indoors and outdoors, and programs that will support the unique needs of children and families as our city and state continue to open up.”

There will be increased health and safety procedures including frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces and exhibit pieces throughout the Museum. Hand sanitizing stations are strategically placed for frequent use. And Museum staff and volunteers will encourage social distancing and repeated hand washing during visits. Moreover, masks/face coverings will be required for all staff, volunteers, and guests including children over the age of 7. Masks are strongly encouraged for children over 3.

“The LCM is uniquely designed to offer state-of-the-art air and water quality,” said Bland. “For example, the 100-foot Mississippi River water exhibit in our Move With The River gallery was specifically designed to ensure that the water that flows is purified and consumable – all day, every day. Even the cistern-runnel water features outdoors have purified water. Our high-quality mechanical system guarantees that the museum is one of the healthiest buildings in the state, which we feel is most appropriate for our youngest citizens and their caregivers. These are safeguards that we planned and put in place when designing our LEED GOLD facility and state of the art exhibits.”

Visit www.lcm.org/tickets to schedule a visit.