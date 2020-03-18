Louisiana Cat Issues Coronavirus Statement

RESERVE, La. – COVID-19, has rapidly become the top priority for governments, businesses, communities and families worldwide. I want to assure you that safety for our customers and employees is at the heart of everything we do.

During the past two weeks, we’ve closely monitored updates on COVID-19 provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other government agencies. As the situation has developed, we’ve provided guidance to our employees and vendors and put into practice heightened procedures designed to protect you.

We will continue to provide services that Louisiana Cat customers have come to expect at the best of our ability during this time, while ensuring that we provide you with a clean and safe environment. We are committed more than ever to serving you, whether that be in one of our branches, through the website at www.louisianacat.com, or in the field. We remain open for business and will be accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through our call centers available by calling your local branch. Online parts ordering via Parts.Cat.Com will also remain available by signing up on our website online services.

Additionally, we have enhanced our current branch cleaning standards, adding precautions focused on disinfecting and sanitizing all frequently touched surfaces with which you may come into contact. To prevent exposure in the workplace and during personal interactions, we are in process of placing anti-bacterial stations in each location’s common areas. Commonly used door handles, countertops, and other items touched by many people are to be cleaned and disinfected every hour. We’ve distributed individual hand-sanitizers to all customer-facing employees and asked them to use them before and after each personal interaction.

In accordance with the guidelines from the CDC, we’ve asked all employees to remain vigilant in following proper hygiene. We’ve also asked employees who feel ill, are sick, are experiencing any Coronavirus- related symptoms, or who need to care for a family member experiencing symptoms to stay home and seek appropriate medical attention.

In the event one of our employees becomes symptomatic of this virus; Louisiana Cat will promptly inform our customers and vendors, who may have interacted with the employee, of the potential risk so that they may take their own precautions. Likewise, we ask that our customers and vendors inform us of any potential exposure risk our employees may have encountered while serving them. Through quick and effective communication, we can stop the spread of this disease.

We are sensitive to the fact that budgets may become restricted in lieu of current situations. To help you from deferring required maintenance, we will soon be announcing some cost effective maintenance options to keep your equipment in good working condition and minimize unexpected downtime.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to reach us at 866-843-7440.

At the center of Louisiana Cat our purpose is to be available when and where our customers need us. Our commitment to keeping our workforce safe and healthy is a key element to that purpose. We appreciate your trust and understanding during these difficult times.





