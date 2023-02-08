Louisiana Cancer Research Center Launches Summer Research Program

NEW ORLEANS — From the Louisiana Cancer Research Center:

The Louisiana Cancer Research Center is seeking applications from college undergraduates to participate in a new eight-week immersive summer cancer research program for students interested in exploring a career in cancer research.

Selected students will design and implement a tailor-made cancer research project and conduct exciting and challenging experiments to test hypotheses under the guidance and mentoring of LCRC faculty researchers from member institutions Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center – New Orleans, Tulane School of Medicine, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity for the first time to undergraduates who are passionate about learning more about cancer and biomedical research,” said Dr. Joe W. Ramos, CEO and director of the LCRC. “We have robust research programs and fantastic mentors in our LCRC institutions, and we are all excited to welcome our first summer students this year. This will be an annual program and is designed to give students that first tantalizing taste of discovery to start new careers in cancer research.”

Selected applicants will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge techniques and gain knowledge of the latest instrumentation by utilizing the equipment in our labs and the core facilities that provide support to the entire LCRC partner faculty.

Deadline for applications is March 1. Preference is given to juniors and seniors with at least one semester of remaining undergraduate coursework, who have completed advanced coursework relating to cancer or biomedical research, and those with a demonstrated interest in pursuing an advanced degree. Those selected will receive a stipend and additional benefits.