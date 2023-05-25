Louisiana Bucket Brigade is seeking a Deputy Director

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Bucket Brigade is seeking a Deputy Director. We use grassroots action to hold the petrochemical industry and government accountable for the true costs of pollution, hastening the transition from fossil fuels.

The ideal candidate has at least 5 years of non-profit management experience, strong leadership skills, and demonstrated ability to supervise staff. This role is based in New Orleans.

Salary is $90,000 annually, full-time. Includes 100% employer-paid health benefits 401K, training, paid time off, and some remote flexibility.

To apply, follow this link. Please share far and wide, and don’t hesitate to reach out to hiring@labucketbrigade.org with any questions.