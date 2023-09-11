Louisiana Broadcaster to Lead National Gospel Radio Association

NEW ORLEANS — Radio personality Pastor CeJay (Charles Johnson) of KOKA radio station in Shreveport, La., was sworn in as president of the National Association of Gospel Radio during the group’s Aug. 31-Sept. 2 convention in New Orleans.

The association has hundreds of members that reach millions of listeners across the United States of America.

“I’m honored to have the confidence of my radio colleagues to give me an opportunity to lead this association,” said Johnson. “In this role, I’ll work with and travel all over the country to help gospel radio professionals and artists achieve their goals; this role is life-changing, but I’m up for the task with God on my side.”

The association is America’s only trade association for radio professionals working in the gospel/inspirational format. Their membership comprises radio station programmers, management, engineers, announcers, and salespeople.

According to the Gospel Music Association (GMA), 68% of Americans have listened to Christian or gospel music. African Americans accounted for 93% of the Gospel’s listeners, and that number is especially high. According to the GMA study, the top ten albums sold more than 17 million copies.