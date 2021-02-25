Louisiana Brands Team Up for Countdown to Carnival 2022

NEW ORLEANS — To celebrate one year until Mardi Gras Day 2022, Camellia Brand, TABASCO Brand Pepper Sauce, Cajun Country Rice and the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) will be distributing complimentary red beans and rice starter kits on Monday, March 1. All are welcome to pick up a kit outside of NOCHI (725 Howard Ave.) from 11 a.m. until supplies run out.

Each red beans and rice starter kit will include a one-pound bag of Camellia Brand red kidney beans, a one-pound bag of Cajun Country Long Grain Rice and a five-ounce bottle of TABASCO Sauce in a customized tote bag.

“While this year’s Carnival celebrations looked different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some traditions — like red beans and rice on a Monday — always remain the same,” said Camellia Brand Fourth-Generation Owner and CEO Vince Hayward. “Brands like Tabasco, Cajun Country Rice and NOCHI fully understand the resiliency that characterizes our city. Much like the anticipated revitalization of Mardi Gras after Hurricane Katrina, we’re counting down to what we think will be a Carnival comeback to remember.”

To celebrate this year’s nontraditional Carnival season, Camellia Brand and TABASCO Brand employed the New Orleans-owned and operated Stronghold Studios to design, create and install a “Red Beans Done Right” house float outside NOCHI.

“It’s been an honor and great source of joy to lend our ‘house’ at 725 Howard to the Krewe of House Floats and to lead the countdown to Mardi Gras 2022. We’re optimistic that next year’s Carnival will be the best one yet,” said NOCHI Executive Director Leah Sarris. “Camellia Beans and TABASCO have been supporters of NOCHI since the beginning, so it’s wonderful and fitting that we now get to collaborate on a uniquely New Orleans approach of sharing joy and culinary tradition in a way that’s safe for our community.”

Camellia, NOCHI and TABASCO have supported various philanthropic efforts related to the pandemic. Since last summer, NOCHI has partnered with Chef’s Brigade NOLA, Revolution Foods, the City of New Orleans and a coalition of over 80 restaurants as part of the COVID-19 Meal Assistance Program. This mass feeding initiative has fed over one million meals to New Orleans neighbors while enabling locally owned restaurants to bring in much needed revenue and rehire their staff.

To learn more, visit camelliabrand.com, tabasco.com and nochi.org.