Louisiana Board of Regents Swears in New Leadership

Image courtesy of the Louisiana Board of Regents

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Board of Regents – a state agency that coordinates all public higher education in Louisiana – has sworn in its leadership team for the upcoming year.

Blake David of Lafayette will serve as Board of Regents chairman for 2021. David is the founding partner of Broussard & David, LLC, where he is a practicing trial attorney and business owner. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from LSU and his Juris Doctorate from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center. Since becoming a regent in 2019, David has served as board secretary as well as chairman of the finance committee.

Joining David on the executive committee are:

T. Jay Seale III, Vice Chair

Sonia Perez, Secretary

“Now more than ever, our focus is on the students, potential students and their families, to meet the challenges and opportunities they face in earning a credential,” said David. “I look forward to serving as chair and continuing the collaborative work of this board with our education partners and stakeholders across the state so that we can ensure Louisiana prospers and we keep our focus on the goal of doubling our annual credentials conferred by 2030.”

The Board of Regents, created by the 1974 Louisiana Constitution, is a policy and advocacy board coordinating the activities of the state’s public higher education institutions. Its responsibilities include creating a statewide vision for educational attainment and talent development and adopting a funding formula to incentivize improved student outcomes. Regents are gubernatorial appointees, chosen to serve six-year terms after receiving senate confirmation.