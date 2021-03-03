Louisiana Awards First Grant for Entertainment Workforce Training

BATON ROUGE — A partnership of two Louisiana organizations to provide workforce training for entertainment industry jobs in Louisiana is the first recipient of a grant from the state’s new Entertainment Development Fund. The New Orleans Video Access Center, a community-based workforce development organization for the creative industries, and Local 478 of IATSE, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, are the joint recipients of a $220,372 grant.

The NOVAC-IATSE project will receive the inaugural grant from the fund, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson announced. The two organizations said they hope to create new employment opportunities for hotel, tourism and food industry workers who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and address the projected increase of motion picture production in Louisiana.

“The Entertainment Development Fund was a key enhancement to the motion picture incentive program that I signed into law in 2017,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “It was launched to boost workforce development and education and to provide financial opportunities for Louisiana’s content creators. We congratulate NOVAC and IATSE as they expand their efforts to prepare Louisiana residents for the quality jobs being created in our entertainment industry.”

Training will target a variety of motion picture production jobs, including art department (construction, paint, set decorating, props and art direction), grip and electrics, costumes, craft services, set medics, video assistance, accounting and script supervisors. Sessions are expected to include both online courses and in-person training at a variety of sites. The program will follow all current industry safety protocols, including COVID-19 testing prior to in-person sessions, social distancing, mask requirements and proper cleaning and sanitizing of facilities.