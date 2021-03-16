Louisiana Announces This Week’s COVID-19 Vaccine Providers

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of 628 providers this week, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday.

That total doesn’t include community vaccination events happening around the state this week. Providers and events are listed on LDH’s website.

The vaccine is available to anyone who is at least 65 years old and anyone who is pregnant regardless of age. Anyone who is at least 16 years old who has at least one health condition that may make them more vulnerable to having serious complications from the illness also is eligible, but only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16- and 17-year-olds and adults. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and up.

Qualifying health conditions include asthma, cancer, chronic kidney or liver disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, being a current or former smoker, cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, various heart conditions, hypertension or high blood pressure, obesity, sickle cell disease, needing dialysis and having a weakened immune system.

Job categories that are eligible include health care workers, home care providers, sign language interpreters, law enforcement, state legislators, emergency response workers, teachers, some elections workers and anyone who works somewhere where many people live together, such as prisons.

The full list detailing who is eligible to get vaccinated is available at LDH’s website.

Louisiana officials expected to receive 112,210 doses this week, including 5,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose to get the full benefit. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a follow-up dose.

More than 1.4 million doses have been administered in Louisiana, and more than 533,000 state residents are fully vaccinated, according to Monday’s report from LDH.

By David Jacobs of the Center Square