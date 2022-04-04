Louis Armstrong Airport Receives Top Industry Awards

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) received top industry awards for Best Airport in North America (5 to 15 million passengers per year) and Best Hygiene Measures in North America from the Airports Council International (ACI) World’s 2021 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program. The ASQ awards highlight the world’s best airports as judged by their customers who are surveyed while they are in the airport.

This is the second year in a row that MSY was awarded Best Hygiene Measures in North America. This new category introduced in 2020 provides airports with a reliable method of gauging customer response to new health measures and recognizes airports’ success in responding to the intense focus on hygiene.

MSY is one of only three airports to win Best Airport in North America in the 5 to 15 million passenger range and one of only eight airports in the United States and Canada to receive the Best Hygiene Measures recognition.

“After a second year of the pandemic, this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award winners are especially reflective of customer experience leadership during the most challenging time in our sector’s history,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “We are exceedingly proud of their stellar leadership in delivering the very best customer experience.”

“The people have spoken. The Louis Armstrong International Airport is the best in the business. This is yet another piece of recognition demonstrating our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our passengers,” said Judge Michael Bagneris, chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board. “We will continue to make strides in ensuring the best first and last impression for residents and visitors of the Greater New Orleans Region.”

The ASQ Departures program measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators. Specific categories include security wait times, value for money of parking facilities, helpfulness of airport staff, business and executive lounges, restroom cleanliness, terminal cleanliness, parking facilities, Wi-Fi access, ambience of the airport and more.

“One of our top priorities is to provide outstanding customer service through various amenities, services and other management procedures,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation. “This achievement could not have been possible without the 4,000 plus Airport employees who represent hundreds of different stakeholders from our airlines, TSA, police, taxi and shuttle drivers to skycaps, concessionaires, janitorial staff and parking attendants just to name a few.”