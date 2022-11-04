Louis Armstrong Airport Launches New Parking Amenities

Photo provided by Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – With the holiday travel season approaching, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) announced new amenities to make parking at MSY more convenient. Customers can now take advantage of online parking reservations in any of the Airport’s four parking facilities and a new valet parking option with drop-off conveniently located on the departures curb. Additionally, MSY parking operators now guarantee that the shuttle ride from the Park MSY Express Economy Garage to the terminal will be 15 minutes or less, or customers will receive a 50 percent discount on their parking stay.

“Since the pandemic, the demand for parking at Airports across the country has been outpacing the return of passengers,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for MSY. “We have over 8,000 spaces available in our parking facilities to meet our customers’ needs, and these new features will make for an even more convenient experience so they can park their vehicles and get to their flights as easily as possible.”

Online Parking Reservations

Passengers can ensure a space will be available in the parking facility of their choice by reserving a spot ahead of time at park.flymsy.com. On the site, customers can set their entry and exit dates, choose their preferred parking facility (Short Term, Long Term, Surface Lot or Economy), and enter their contact and payment information. Taxes and a $2 convenience fee are included in every price on the site.

Once the booking is complete, customers will receive a confirmation email with an easy-to-use QR code, which they will scan to enter and exit the parking lots—no ticket needed. Once a reservation is made, it cannot be canceled.

For more information, visit the reservation page HERE and the general parking page HERE.

Valet Parking

Valet Parking is a convenient option for passengers looking to save some extra time. It is available daily from 6 a.m. until midnight for $36 per day on a first-come, first-served basis. The Valet Drop-Off Area is located on the departures curb near the United Airlines entrance.

To use the new valet service, passengers will pull their vehicle up to the designated valet stand. Here, the passenger will provide their name, phone number and flight information before handing off keys to the attendant. They will receive a confirmation text message, and passengers can request their vehicle by texting the attendant upon arrival. The Valet Pick-Up Area is located on level 1 (Baggage Claim) near the walkway to the Short Term Parking Garage.

After-hours valet pickup is available 24/7 by either texting the attendant or calling New South Parking at (504) 471-1301.

15-Minute Shuttle Guarantee

The remote Park MSY Express Economy Garage offers a convenient shuttle service. Now, the shuttle ride from the Economy Garage to the terminal is guaranteed to be 15 minutes or less, otherwise, passengers will receive a voucher for 50 percent off of parking.

The voucher must be used upon exiting the garage and is not valid at any other Airport parking facility or subsequent parking visit. It may only be used in one single transaction.