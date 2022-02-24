Louis Armstrong Airport Hosts Parade to Celebrate Award

New Orleans trumpeter James Andrews leads a brass band at a ribbon cutting ceremony opening the newly built main terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Airport officials will celebrate a recent award from J.D. Power at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 during the ninth annual Krewe de Louis Parade at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. MSY was named the No. 1 large airport in North America for customer satisfaction based on J.D. Power’s 2021 study.

Each year, Airport staff and volunteers parade through the airport terminal with a local brass band and pass out beads and trinkets to travelers to celebrate Carnival Season. Dignitaries at this year’s event include the Hon. Michael Bagneris, chair of New Orleans Aviation Board; Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for Louis Armstrong Airport; and Michael Taylor, J.D. Power.

Also at the airport, the New Orleans Health Department in conjunction with CORE is providing free rapid and PCR COVID-19 tests on peak travel days over the Mardi Gras holiday period. The testing area is located on level 1 near baggage claim between doors 4 and 5.

Ochsner also continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccines at MSY every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on level 1 near baggage claim between doors 2 and 3.