Lori Jackson Joins Urban League of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Lori Jackson has recently joined the Urban League of Louisiana as the director of the Women’s Business Resource Center. The New Orleans native graduated from the University of New Orleans with a bachelor’s in business management and master’s in business administration. She has worked in the financial and logistics industry for the last 10 years in various roles, including running her company MSC Financial Services for the last five years. She also runs a nonprofit, Empower Your Cents, that teaches financial literacy.