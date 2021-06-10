Lori Bertman Named Chair Emeritus by Center for Disaster Philanthropy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (press release) – The Center for Disaster Philanthropy board of directors welcomed Kenneth M. Jones II, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, as its new board chair, succeeding Lori Bertman, chief executive of the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation.

“As CDP enters its next decade of growth, I couldn’t be more pleased and confident in Ken’s leadership and vision. With his deep experience in philanthropy and understanding of its relationship to disasters and humanitarian crises, CDP will continue to thrive, evolve and be of special service across the globe under Ken’s leadership,” said Bertman. “CDP exists because good people came together in thoughtful, innovative and generous ways. As I transition into my new role, I’m filled with appreciation to the many donors, partners, staff, volunteers and advisors who made this journey with me.”

Bertman, a co-founder of CDP, has guided the organization to become the only full-time resource dedicated to helping donors maximize their impact by making community-informed, locally focused and equity-centered disaster-related giving decisions. She has been a leading advocate for smart and responsive philanthropic support for long-term recovery so that communities can better withstand future disasters.

Under Bertman’s leadership, CDP has provided more than $60 million in grants to support relief, recovery and rebuilding from disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, pandemics, complex humanitarian emergencies and other crises worldwide. Bertman will continue to support CDP’s work as board chair emeritus.

“I am honored and humbled to lead CDP as the new chair following Lori Bertman’s impact on the organization. The influence of CDP is critical at this juncture as we partner with nonprofits, corporations and foundations to focus on humanitarian and natural disasters in proactive and sustainable ways,” said Jones. “CDP will continue to use a DEI lens, which has been consistent since the origin of CDP, to ensure equitable solutions to disasters for all communities that we serve.”

Jones, recently named James A. Joseph Lecturer on Philanthropy by ABFE, A Philanthropic Partnership for Black Communities, has served on CDP’s board for five years, including as board treasurer since 2017. Before joining the MacArthur Foundation, Jones served in various leadership roles at the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Danya International, Ford Motor Company, Pfizer Corporation and the Prudential. He is on the boards of Candid, Corus, National Prevention Science Coalition and other nonprofit organizations.