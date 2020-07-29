Loop Purchases South Louisiana Linen Business from Cintas

WESTWEGO, La. – Textile rental company Loop Linen Service Inc. announced the purchase of Cintas Corporation’s linen business in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Houma, Lake Charles and Alexandria markets.

Loop President Scott Burke said the acquisition is part of his Westwego-based company’s growth strategy.

“This acquisition will position Loop Linen Service to continue to expand its Louisiana-based markets,” he said. “To ensure continuity and a smooth transition, Loop Linen and Cintas will work closely in the next thirty days for the benefit of our customers and employees.”

Cintas will continue to operate the uniform rental and facility services portion of its business in its Louisiana markets.

Loop Linen Service is family owned and has operated since 1929 and is TRSA Hygienically Clean Certified.





