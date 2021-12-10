Longuevue Capital Launches Fertility Specialists Network

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — LongueVue Capital, a New Orleans-based private equity firm, has announced that, in conjunction with fertility industry veterans H. Ron Davidson and Boris Vaisman, it has launched Fertility Specialists Network, a provider of clinical, operational and administrative services to fertility practices, and has partnered with IVFMD, a leading fertility treatment platform with three locations serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

IVFMD will continue to operate locally through its existing brand and leverage the FSN network to support its physicians and employees, with a singular focus on providing superior outcomes for patients.

Founded in 1997, IVFMD is the first practice to join FSN, which is a physician- and scientific-centric fertility network that partners with physicians and operates in the background, providing expertise, resources and administrative support services to enable physicians to invest more time and energy into patient interactions. FSN is led by industry veterans H. Ron Davidson, CEO, and Boris Vaisman, CFO, who have more than 35 years of fertility and M&A experience.

“We are excited to launch FSN and solidify our first partnership with the acquisition of IVFMD,” said Ryan Nagim, partner at LongueVue Capital who leads LVC’s Healthcare vertical. “Dr. Le and his team’s passion for fertility treatment was evident after our first conversation and is supported by their best-in-class operations and superior outcomes. We look forward to the next chapter of growth for IVFMD and continuing to build partnerships with fertility practices that share FSN’s mission.”

This transaction represents the eleventh platform investment for LVC’s third fund, and the FSN and IVFMD investments continue to substantiate LVC’s focus on partnering with entrepreneur-backed, high-growth businesses across a variety of sectors.

Vice President Austin Rees and Senior Associate Erin Montz worked alongside Ryan Nagim on the FSN transaction. LVC’s legal counsel was provided by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC.