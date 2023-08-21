LongueVue Capital Invests In TTi Logistics

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — LongueVue Capital, a private equity firm based in New Orleans, has announced its partnership with Jeff Rossier, CEO and founder of TTi Logistics, to recapitalize the business and provide growth capital for an expansion.



Headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., TTi is an asset light third-party logistics business that provides white-glove transportation, storage and installation services for time sensitive high value products and retail displays. Its primary distribution center is in Fairfield, N.J.

TTi provides a broad array of B2B logistics services to support its customers’ marketing and fulfillment needs and specializes in sample management, trade shows, special events, retail installations and healthcare.



Founded in 1996, TTi said it has experienced significant growth over the past two decades and today serves customers nationally from its two Northeast-based facilities, its corporate headquarters, a network of cross-docks and third-party agents worldwide.

“My team and I could not be more excited about our partnership with LongueVue Capital and the opportunities it creates,” said Rossier. “LVC’s culture, experience, industry knowledge and strategic resources make them the ideal partner for TTi. We are very well positioned to continue our growth trajectory and build upon our past successes to provide even greater value to our customers well into the future.”



“A key area of focus for our transportation and logistics strategy at LVC is specialized niche transportation; and with its national network, leading delivery and performance metrics, and a customer base that includes category leaders, TTi represents a compelling opportunity for LVC,” said Scott McWilliams, LVC’s transportation and logistics operating partner. “I am very excited to welcome Jeff and the TTi team to LVC as our third T&L platform in the past two years.”



“LongueVue Capital is thrilled to cement its partnership with TTi,” said Ray Jeandron, managing partner at LongueVue Capital. “TTi’s broad operational capabilities, impressive track record of execution, and customer-centric focus make it a leading provider of white-glove transportation services in a number of strategic end markets. We look forward to working with the team to continue its expansion.”



LVC Principal Austin Rees, and Senior Associate Baker Saslow worked alongside Scott McWilliams and Ray Jeandron on the transaction. Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing, and LVC’s legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright.