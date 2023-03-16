LongueVue Capital Invests in RBW Logistics

NEW ORLEANS — LongueVue Capital, a New Orleans-based private equity firm, announced that it has partnered with Frank Anderson, the president and CEO of RBW Logistics, to recapitalize his business and provide growth capital to fund an expansion throughout the southeast. Headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, RBW is a provider of warehousing, fulfillment and related services to customers serving the consumer staples, industrials and durable goods markets.

Founded in 1954, RBW now operates nine facilities in Georgia and South Carolina filling more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space and employing more than 200 team members.

“RBW is thrilled to partner with LongueVue Capital,” said Anderson in a press release. “LVC’s culture and vision align with those of RBW, and their team brings the right combination of experience, industry knowledge, and strategic resources to support RBW as we rapidly expand while being more innovative in the ways we service our customers. We are excited for the opportunity this creates for the company.”

“LVC is excited to ink a partnership with RBW,” said Ray Jeandron, LongueVue managing partner. “RBW’s solution-oriented culture, broad operational capabilities, and depth of value-added services make it stand out in the third-party logistics marketplace. With its Augusta roots and significant operational infrastructure, RBW is poised to become a superregional southeastern 3PL.”

LVC Vice President Austin Rees and Associate Baker Saslow worked alongside Scott McWilliams and Ray Jeandron on the transaction. Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing, and LVC’s legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright.