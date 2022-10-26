LongueVue Capital Completes Investment in Summit Clinical Research

NEW ORLEANS — Equity investment firm LongueVue Capital said it has partnered with Dr. Stephen Harrison and Gail Hinkson of Summit Clinical Research, an integrated research organization, to “provide human and financial capital to accelerate the company’s growth.” Summit specializes in complex indications, including hepatology with a focus on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Founded in 2018 and based in San Antonio, Texas, Summit manages a growing network of 100+ clinical trial sites worldwide seeking to improve trial enrollment quality, and outcomes in complex clinical trials. Summit allows sponsors to unite disparate sites under a single contributor to accelerate trial timelines and achieve target patient enrollment goals more efficiently and cost-effectively. Summit partners with many pharma and biotech sponsors specifically in hepatology and NASH research. The company’s operations span over 25 states and six countries, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes across all stages of clinical trials.

“While we’ve grown Summit rapidly from the back of a napkin to a meaningful player in advancing complex clinical research, we’ve known a strategic partner would be an important milestone for our organization as we further our mission and look to achieve a new set of objectives for our sponsors, our CRO partners, and, most importantly, our patients,” said Harrison. “My team and I have been focused on finding a partner that is both additive to our domain expertise and strategically complementary with experience scaling businesses like ours. We found that in LVC and Adrian Otte, the company’s dedicated life science operating partner.”

“LVC’s resources will help us drive outsized growth while better serving our customers and advancing clinical research,” said Hinkson. “We are impressed by LVC’s expertise in the healthcare and life sciences sector as well as the cultural alignment between the Summit and LVC teams.”

LVC’s legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP.