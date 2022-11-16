Longuevue Capital Completes Investment in Pinnacle Clinical Research

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — LongueVue Capital has partnered with Pinnacle Clinical Research LLC, a multi-location site organization specializing in complex therapeutic areas, including hepatology with a focus on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Antonio, Texas, Pinnacle has expanded to operate leading clinical trial sites across Texas with facilities in San Antonio, Austin and Georgetown supported by over 100 full-time employees who are dedicated to ensuring exceptional trial execution. Pinnacle leverages therapeutic area experts as primary investigators, numerous board-certified sub-investigators, and an extensive quality control, regulatory, and study recruitment team, which have driven best-in-class clinical trial outcomes since the Company’s founding.

“Pinnacle is thrilled to partner with LongueVue Capital. With decades of healthcare M&A expertise, LVC provides much more than just capital. LVC’s resources will help us drive outsized organic and inorganic growth while continuing to execute clinical trials efficiently and with the highest standard of care possible,” said Chairman Dr. Stephen Harrison. “Beyond LVC’s expertise in the life sciences sector with its dedicated Life Science Operating Partner, Dr. Adrian Otte, there is tremendous cultural alignment and a shared vision between the Pinnacle and LVC teams.”

“Clinical excellence and a commitment to improving clinical trial execution is our number one priority,” said Dr. Madhavi Rudraraju, Pinnacle’s Medical Director. She continued, “LVC and Dr. Otte will help us grow and expand our domain expertise while ensuring we remain focused on our mission.”

“Pinnacle has become a center of excellence for the execution of complex clinical trials since its founding,” added Ryan Nagim, Partner and Head of Healthcare at LVC. “Pinnacle’s rapid growth is a testament to the team’s ability to efficiently execute complex trials, and we are excited to expand upon the Company’s position as a premier thought leader in the sector.”

“Pinnacle’s consistent performance as top recruitment sites for very complex indications, such as NASH, substantiates the value proposition Pinnacle offers sponsors,” added Dr. Adrian Otte, LVC’s Life Science Operating Partner. “Pinnacle’s sites are among the highest quality that I’ve worked with in my 30+ year career, and I firmly believe that LVC is the right partner to drive Pinnacle’s growth while delivering superior clinical trial outcomes.”

Ryan Nagim and Dr. Adrian Otte were assisted by Vice President Austin Rees, Senior Associate Erin Saer, Associate Peter Baricev, and Analyst Rankin Hobbs. LVC’s legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP.