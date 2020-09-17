Longue Vue House Reopens Sept. 26

NEW ORLEANS – Following a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 emergency, Longue Vue opened the site’s eight acres of designed gardens in June. On Sept. 26, the reopening process will culminate with the main house opening to the public for guided tours. Capacity is limited and timed reservations are required via the Longue Vue website.

Once the family home of 20th-century icons Edith and Edgar Stern, today Longue Vue is a National Historic Landmark with a mission to stimulate discussion and action on issues of social justice and community responsibility.

In keeping with Longue Vue’s mission, the day will include discussion and action on some of today’s most pressing issues, including voting rights and the pursuit of environmental sustainability. It will also include a celebration of the women of Longue Vue and the impact they had on these and other issues, and will feature Mélange Dance Company performing their dance HerStory.

From noon to 6 p.m., the VIP Ladies Social Aid and Pleasure Club will host a voter registration and “My Vote = My Voice” community discussion board. At 3 p.m., John Rankin will perform music in the gardens. At 4:30 p.m., the League of Women Voters presents remarks on the importance of voting. At 5 p.m., Mélange Dance Company performs HerStory. Throughout the day, the Longue Vue Gardens Department hosts a plant sale and EcoVue information table and the Longue Vue Curatorial Department will offer a new combination tour of the house and gardens. In addition, the Shop at Longue Vue reopens with a new look and a focus on local artists and artisans. A new garden-based snack kiosk, Edith and Edgar’s, will be introduced in the Gate House.