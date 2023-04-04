LOGA Founder Don Briggs Dies at 82

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Oil & Gas Association announced that Founder and President-Emeritus Don Briggs died April 3 at his home in Lafayette. He was 82.

“Louisiana has lost a giant,” said LOGA President Mike Moncla. “Don Briggs was a titan in Louisiana’s oil and gas industry for over 50 years. Aside from starting LOGA from the ground up, he was a dedicated father, a devoted husband, and a fierce friend to so many. Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted by the fact that Don is strolling down the streets of gold in Heaven with Jesus today. We wish to extend the Briggs family our most heartfelt condolences.”