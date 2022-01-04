LOGA Announces New Communications Director

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Oil & Gas Association has hired Tanner Watson to fill the role of communications director.

Watson will be handling all communications and media relations, including LOGA’s daily news, weekly wrap, drilling reports, industry reports as well as all social media duties.

A native of Mandeville, Watson cut his teeth in the oil and gas industry working as a roustabout on an offshore drilling platform at the age of 18. He went on to graduate with a degree in communications from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2014. Before LOGA, he worked in the office of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and gained extensive campaign experience from a U.S. Senate race in Mississippi. Prior to that, he was a radio personality doing morning drive time from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Laurel, Miss.

Watson and his wife, Olivia, live in Baton Rouge. He can be reached at (985) 630-5834 or at tanner@loga.la.