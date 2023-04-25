Loft18 Sports Bar Concept Coming Soon to Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. — Loft18 is coming to Mandeville. Founded six years ago in New Orleans, the entertainment concept features custom-built “full swing” golf simulators combined with a bar and restaurant offering gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails.

The business debuted in 2017 on Metairie Road in the New Orleans suburbs. In 2019, a second outpost opened in Houston. The third retail location will be at the corner of St. Ann Drive and N. Causeway Boulevard in Mandeville. It’s a 10,500-square-foot building with outdoor dining space. Inside, there will be five golf simulators and one VIP room with a private simulator for parties of 20-30 people.

The contractor on the project is Cassesi Commercial Construction and the architect is Sizeler, Thompson & Brown. The business is scheduled to open in summer 2023.

“We are thrilled to announce our newest Loft18 location in Mandeville and to deliver the ultimate indoor golf, entertainment and hospitality experience for the entire Northshore community,” said Greg Whitman, president/owner of Loft18, in a press release. “Mandeville’s vibrant, high-growth market is a perfect fit for us. We look forward to being a part of this community and serving its families, foodies and, of course, golfers.”

Thomas Bryan and Lauren Ryan, commercial real estate advisors with Stirling Properties, represented Loft18 in securing the location.

“Lauren and I are very proud to represent Loft18 in their expansion efforts and are excited about their new location coming to the Northshore,” said Bryan. “Loft18 was the first locally owned golf simulation and entertainment concept in the New Orleans area, and they are setting the course for a unique entertainment and restaurant experience that will be highly successful in this market.”

The Loft18 concept was conceived by three friends — Chris Molina, Brett Gaudet and Whitman — with backgrounds in entertainment, sales and hospitality. They are also avid golfers. Loft18 is currently working on expansion efforts in other major markets.

“We all have friends and family living on the Northshore, so it’s great that we’ll have locations right off the Causeway on both sides of the lake,” said Gaudet, who said he and his co-founders are actively on the hunt for more potential locations.